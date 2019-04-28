Cubs Sweep Sunday's Doubleheader vs TinCaps 6-1, 11-2

April 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





South Bend, IN: Clutch hitting and shutdown pitching was the story from Four Winds Field on Sunday night as the South Bend Cubs swept the Fort Wayne TinCaps in a doubleheader by final scores of 6-1 and 11-2.

In game one, Brailyn Marquez and Jeffrey Passantino combined to strike out 14 Fort Wayne hitters. Marquez set a career high in walks with seven, but also tied a career high with eight strikeouts. The 20-year-old lefty struggled early with fastball command, but settled in enough to make it through 3.2 innings.

Marquez ended his day by loading the bases full of TinCaps. Passantino came into the high-pressure situation needing just one out with the bases packed. Against Grant Little, a high draft pick of the San Diego Padres, the 2017 40th round pick struck him out swinging to keep the game tied at 1-1.

The game winning hit and run in game one came on one swing of the bat. Rafelin Lorenzo crushed his first home run of the season over the new yellow line in left field to put South Bend up 2-1. The Cubs added five runs in the final two innings to lead 6-1.

In game two, South Bend starter Riley Thompson faced adversity for one of the first times this season. Prior to the game, the former Louisville Cardinal had only walked one batter in 14.2 innings pitched this season. In two innings alone, he walked four batters.

The tall and hard-throwing right hander stuck with it and worked a 1-2-3 4th inning. He was pulled with one out in the 5th inning. Thompson did not qualify to earn the win, but his fight back was noticeable on the mound. After Thompson departed with a runner at second, Dalton Geekie came in and struck out the next two he faced.

The offense took it from there. Now in seven straight games, the South Bend Cubs have scored at least five runs. The balanced offense of speed, power, and contact is clicking at the right time as the calendar gets ready to flip to May.

Levi Jordan and Eric Gonzalez each drove in four runs in their best games of the season. Andy Weber and Tyler Durna both picked up two doubles in South Bend's best offensive showing of the year

Jordan smashed his first home run of the year high over the left field wall in a 3/4 game along with two runs scored.

With an off-day tomorrow, Buddy Bailey's crew will prepare themselves for a six game road trip to Burlington and Clinton.

