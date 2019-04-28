Dragons Notes for Sunday

April 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Sunday, April 28, 2019 l Game # 23

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 2:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (10-12) at Dayton Dragons (8-14)

RH Josiah Gray (0-0, 2.08) vs. RH James Marinan (1-1, 4.34)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the third game of a four-game set. Current Series: Great Lakes 2, Dayton 1.

Last Game: Saturday: Great Lakes 9, Dayton 4. Dillon Paulson hit a grand slam home run and drove in six runs to lead the Loons. Great Lakes pitchers limited the Dragons to just four hits. Jonathan Willems led the Dayton offense with two hits and two runs batted in. Jay Schuyler and Shard Munroe each had a hit and a walk. The start of the game was delayed by rain for one hour, 38 minutes.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 5-5 at home; 3-9 on the road. They have not lost a home series this season but will need a win today to avoid losing the current series to Great Lakes. The Dragons have not won a road series.

Individual Notes

Dragons among the MWL Leaders:

Alexis Diaz: Tied for 1st in Wins (4); Jay Schuyler: 4th in batting average (.352), tied for 4th in hits (25), tied for 9th in RBI (14);

Shard Munroe: 1st in triples (4), 14th in slugging percentage (.509); Juan Martinez: Tied for 2nd in doubles (8);

Michael Siani: Tied for 2nd in stolen bases (8); Pabel Manzanero: Tied for 6th in home runs (4), tied for 9th in extra base hits (9);

Mariel Bautista: Tied for 6th in home runs (4), tied for 4th in stolen bases (7), tied for 7th in runs (15).

Jay Schuyler has a four-game hitting streak, going 9 for 15 (.600) with six runs batted in. He is now batting a team-leading .352.

Jonathan Willems over his last 12 games is 15 for 42 (.357) with two home runs and four doubles.

Mariel Bautista over his last 11 games is 13 for 42 (.310) with three home runs and seven RBI. He has hit safely in five straight games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Monday, April 29: Do Not Play

Tuesday, April 30 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-2, 5.87) at Peoria RH Alvaro Seijas (1-2, 2.79)

Wednesday, May 1 (12:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 4.91) at Peoria RH Cole Aker (0-2, 9.22)

Thursday, May 2 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (0-0, 6.75) at Peoria LH Diego Cordero (2-1, 1.46)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.