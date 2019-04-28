Burlington Suffers Late Loss to Timber Rattlers

Just as they did the day before, Burlington took a lead into the late innings, but this time they could not hang on. The Bees gave up four runs in the bottom of the eighth, falling to Wisconsin 5-4.

The Timber Rattlers took three of the four games in this set, and Burlington fell out of first place.

Down a run, left fielder Nonie Williams led off the second inning with an infield single. Patience paid dividends after that. Williams stole second. Third baseman Gleyvin Pineda walked. A passed ball moved both runners up. Catcher Alex Olmeda whiffed. First baseman Connor Fitzsimons was hit by a pitch. A Michael Stefanic ground out drove in Williams. Livan Soto walked. Jordyn Adams walked to score Pineda. Kevin Maitan singled to right plating Stefanic and Soto, and Burlington had a 4-1 lead.

Bees starter Hector Yan cruised through five innings, allowing a run on four hits and two walks. He stuck out eight.

Robinson Pina took over in the sixth. He had no trouble with the T-Rats until the bottom of the eighth. The tall right-hander got a fly out. DH Gabriel Garcia reached on a Fitzsimons error. A walk and a single loaded the bases. Jesus Lujano drove a sacrifice fly to left. A single, a double and Wisconsin had the lead. The Bees went quietly in the ninth on three ground outs.

Gleyvin Pineda had a 2-3 day with a walk, garnering half of the Bees' hits. Kevin Maitan drove in a pair.

