Burlington Suffers Late Loss to Timber Rattlers
April 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release
Just as they did the day before, Burlington took a lead into the late innings, but this time they could not hang on. The Bees gave up four runs in the bottom of the eighth, falling to Wisconsin 5-4.
The Timber Rattlers took three of the four games in this set, and Burlington fell out of first place.
Down a run, left fielder Nonie Williams led off the second inning with an infield single. Patience paid dividends after that. Williams stole second. Third baseman Gleyvin Pineda walked. A passed ball moved both runners up. Catcher Alex Olmeda whiffed. First baseman Connor Fitzsimons was hit by a pitch. A Michael Stefanic ground out drove in Williams. Livan Soto walked. Jordyn Adams walked to score Pineda. Kevin Maitan singled to right plating Stefanic and Soto, and Burlington had a 4-1 lead.
Bees starter Hector Yan cruised through five innings, allowing a run on four hits and two walks. He stuck out eight.
Robinson Pina took over in the sixth. He had no trouble with the T-Rats until the bottom of the eighth. The tall right-hander got a fly out. DH Gabriel Garcia reached on a Fitzsimons error. A walk and a single loaded the bases. Jesus Lujano drove a sacrifice fly to left. A single, a double and Wisconsin had the lead. The Bees went quietly in the ninth on three ground outs.
Gleyvin Pineda had a 2-3 day with a walk, garnering half of the Bees' hits. Kevin Maitan drove in a pair.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2019
- Burlington Suffers Late Loss to Timber Rattlers - Burlington Bees
- Bandits Split Sunday Doubleheader with LumberKings - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cubs Sweep Sunday's Doubleheader vs TinCaps 6-1, 11-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Williams, Winder Secure Doubleheader Split - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Complete Road Trip in South Bend - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- LumberKings Split Doubleheader in Quad Cities - Clinton LumberKings
- Hill Too Tall for Captains - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Lugnuts Close Road Trip with 5-1 Defeat - Lansing Lugnuts
- McGee's Quality Start, Big Third Inning Pace 5-1 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Loons Erupt for Big Inning, Top Dragons 14-4 - Dayton Dragons
- Sixth Inning Secures Series - Great Lakes Loons
- Rattlers Rally Past Bees with Four Runs in the Eighth Inning - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Trey Cabbage promoted to Fort Myers; Joe Cronin to Pensacola - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Chiefs DH Postponed Sunday - Peoria Chiefs
- Today's Doubleheader Postponed - Beloit Snappers
- 20-Game High School Baseball Program Resumes Tuesday at Fifth Third Field - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Notes: April 28 at South Bend (Games 22 & 23) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Notes for Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Paulson Powers Loons - Great Lakes Loons
- Loons Top Dragons 9-4 on Saturday Night - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.