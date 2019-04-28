Bandits Split Sunday Doubleheader with LumberKings

April 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





Davenport, IA- The Quad Cities River Bandits split a doubleheader with the Clinton LumberKings on Sunday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park. The River Bandits scored five runs in the fifth inning of the first game to pull away for a 6-1 victory. Clinton bounced back with a 3-1 victory in the nightcap as the teams also split the four-game series.

Quad Cities (12-10) exploded for the big fifth inning to break open what was a 1-1 tie entering the frame in the first contest. The Bandits sent nine hitters to the plate in the inning and six of them registered hits. Ross Adolph gave them the advantage for good with an RBI double to deep right center. Marty Costes made it 3-1 with a line drive single to right. Two batters, later Jeremy Pena added a two-RBI single up the middle to extend the lead to 5-1. Before the inning concluded, Scott Schreiber joined the mix with a run-scoring single of his own to push the score to the final margin of 6-1.

Luis Garcia earned the win by tossing 5.0 innings and allowing just one run on two hits. He struck out seven batters on the way to picking up his first decision of the season. Jojanse Torres backed him up with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Clinton (12-10) had grabbed an early lead when Connor Scott was hit by a pitch to start the game, stole second and raced to third on an errant throw by Garcia. Sean Reynolds drove him in with a two-out line drive double into the gap. The Bandits managed to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning on a throwing error by third baseman Bubba Hollins.

In the second game, Clinton again reached the scoreboard first. They did all of their damage in the third inning against River Bandits starting pitcher Brett Daniels. The stanza began with two singles and a fielder's choice groundout that left runners on the corners. J.D. Osborne opened the scoring by hooking single down the left field line to score Jerar Encarnacion. With two outs in the inning, Thomas Jones provided some padding with a two-RBI double into the left field corner that made it 3-0.

The River Bandits scored their only run in the fifth. Austin Dennis ripped a single into right field and advanced all the way to third when the ball rolled through the legs of Encarnacion and to the warning track. He eventually crossed home plate on a wild pitch offered by Alberto Guerrero. The Bandits put the tying run at the plate in each of the final two innings, but never pulled closer.

Daniels lasted 4.0 innings and allowed three runs on five hits in his return to the Quad Cities. Felipe Tejada, making his River Bandits debut, worked the final 3.0 innings and did not allow a run, while striking out four.

The River Bandits will have off on Monday before heading to Eastlake, Ohio on Tuesday to battle the Lake County Captains. First pitch in the opening game is set for 5:30 p.m. The Bandits will hand the ball to RHP Austin Hansen (2-1, 2.77) in a meeting with Lake County RHP Shane McCarthy (2-1, 2.05).

All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.