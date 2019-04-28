Loons Erupt for Big Inning, Top Dragons 14-4

Dayton, Ohio - The Great Lakes Loons sent 13 batters to the plate in an eight-run sixth inning as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 14-4 on Sunday afternoon. The Loons won three-of-four in the series. A crowd of 8,743 was in attendance.

Great Lakes collected 19 hits in the game including nine in the sixth inning when the first nine batters of the frame reached base safely. The Loons led 5-1 entering the inning and built a commanding lead.

Dayton finished the day with six hits including a two-run home run by Juan Martinez with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Martinez was 2 for 4 on the day and the home run was his first of the year. Pabel Manzanero had a double for the only other Dayton extra base hit.

Dayton starting pitcher James Marinan (1-2) was charged with the loss. He was charged with five runs in four and one-third innings, allowing seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Dragons reliever Alexis Diaz suffered through his first poor outing of the season. Diaz began the day with a 2.08 earned run average in seven appearances, but he was charged with six runs on six hits in just two-thirds of an inning. His ERA jumped to 5.79. Jerry D'Andrea followed Diaz and tossed two innings, allowing three runs on six hits. Matt Pidich was the most effective pitcher of the day for the Dragons, working two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Notes: The 14 runs and 19 hits were the most allowed by the Dragons this season. The sixth inning rally by the Loons also established season highs for a Dragons opponent for most runs in an inning (8) and most hits in an inning (9).

Up Next: The Dragons (8-15) do not play on Monday. They open a six-game road trip on Tuesday in Peoria, Illinois against the Peoria Chiefs (8-13) at 7:30 p.m. (EDT). Lyon Richardson (0-2, 5.87) will start for Dayton against Tommy Parsons (3-0, 0.30).

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

For Dragons 2019 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

