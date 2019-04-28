Chiefs DH Postponed Sunday
April 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
Beloit, WI - For the second day in a row the Peoria Chiefs and Beloit Snappers were postponed due to snow and unplayable field conditions Sunday in Wisconsin. Since the Chiefs don't return to Beloit in the first half, the games will be made up in Peoria May 13-15. The specific dates and times for the two double headers will be announced later.
The Chiefs swept the doubleheader on Friday and swept the series from Beloit 2-0. The entire Midwest League is off on Monday and the Chiefs will host Dayton at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday to kick off a six-game homestand.
