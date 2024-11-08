Tip of the Hat for the Captain

November 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Dashers Hockey Club in their first ever matchup on Friday night, 6-4. Tyson Kirkby delivered the second hat trick of the season, scoring the final three goals of the night for Binghamton.

The game started on the power play for the home team, as the Dashers received a bench minor penalty for a warmup violation. The Black Bears would take advantage of the situation, scoring on the power play at the 1:14. Scott Ramaekers scored his 2nd of the season in just his 2nd home game of the year. Later in the period, again on the power play, Austin Thompson would continue his hot streak, doubling up the Black Bears lead.

The Dashers showed fight in the final minute of the period. Lester Brown cashed in a rebound on the Dashers 2nd power play of the evening, cutting their deficit down to one. At the end of the period, the Black Bears led 2-1.

The Dashers would draw even at 2-2 in the second. Jacob Gagnon scored a power play goal at 10:37 but that score did not hold up for long. Cameron Clark cleaned up a loose puck, giving the lead back to the Black Bears, only to be followed by Tyson Kirkby scoring his first of the night right after. After two periods of play, Binghamton had a 4-2 advantage.

Physicality, big saves, and weird bounces were the themes of the third period. Less than a minute into the period, Kirkby tallied his 2nd of the night, giving the Black Bears their biggest lead. However, it did not last long... Nick Gullo sniped a corner, cutting the lead down to two, then Zachary DeMarce scored unassisted off a wild bounce off the corner stanchions. Once again, we had a one-goal game.

With time running out, the Dashers emptied the net, allowing Kirkby to deposit the puck into the net for his 1st hat trick of the season. Black Bears would hold on to win 6-4, ending their four-game overtime streak.

Hockey season is back! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.