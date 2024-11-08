Dustin Jesseau's Big Night Paces Venom To 6-5 Win Against Prowlers

November 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

NEWBURGH, NY - Dustin Jesseau recorded his second five-point game of the season to help lead the Hudson Valley Venom to a 6-5 win against the Ports Huron Prowlers at Ice Time Sports Complex on Friday.

The 32-year-old forward scored two goals and assisted on three others to give him 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in four games played. Jesseau also had five points on opening night, when he scored three goals and had two assists in a loss to the Binghamton Black Bears.

Jesseau's linemates - Eimantas Noreika and Davide Gaeta - also had big nights Friday. Noreika scored two power-play goals and had an assist for his first three-point game. Gaeta had one goal and two assists for his fourth multi-point game already this season.

The Venom raced to an early 2-0 lead but trailed 3-2 at the first intermission in a wild turn of events. Noreika opened the scoring at 3:26 and Gaeta followed at 8:29 before the Prowlers scored three times on the same power play later in the period.

After a five-minute major penalty called against Hudson Valley's Austin Pickford at 13:21, the Prowlers received two power-play goals from forward Reggie Millette and one from Austin Fetterly in a span of 3:49 to take a 3-2 lead.

Hudson Valley answered back with four goals in the second period to take a 6-4 lead, though. The first two of those were scored by Noreika and Jesseau during a five-minute power play early in the period. After Alex Johnson tied the game 4-4 with - what else - a power-play goal for Port Huron at 9:30, the Venom pulled away again.

Venom captain Bret Parker scored his first goal of the season on a freak bounce to restore their lead at 12:00 of the second. Parker attempted to wrap the puck in around the boards, but it took a crazy bounce and darted to the net, beating surprised Prowlers goalie Makar Sokolov, who was behind his net to play the wrap in.

Jesseau scored again at 13:28 to end Sokolov's night and give the Venom a 6-4 lead. Backup goalie Yoshi Kuoroiwa finished the game and did not allow a goal on eight shots.

Port Huron scored the only goal in the third period. Jake Vaughan netted his first of the season, off a 2-on-1 down low at 8:29 to make it 6-5. But the Venom killed off a 5-on-3 Prowlers power play shortly thereafter and goalie John Moriarty made the one-goal lead stand up with 11 saves in the third period.

Moriarty finished with 22 saves for the Venom, who are 2-3-1 in their inaugural season and have defeated the Prowlers twice already.

Fetterly and Johnson each had a goal and an assist for Port Huron, which fell to 3-3-1.

The Venom return to action with a home game against the Danville Dashers on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m. All United States veterans receive free admission for Veterans Day weekend.

