Hat Tricks Silenced by Watertown, 6-0

November 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Anton Borodkin and Garrett Johnson pitched a combined 61-save shutout in a 6-0 Watertown blowout win over the Hat Tricks on Friday night. The Wolves scored three goals in the first and three in the second with forwards Trevor Neumann and Michael Mercurio each potting two goals. With the regulation loss, Danbury's point streak ended at four games.

In the opening period, Watertown scored three goals in a 4:21 span. Neumann grabbed the game's first two goals at 14:28 and 16:59 and 50 seconds later, Andrew Whalen buried Watertown's third goal, his first of the season.

At 16:24 in the second period, Watertown forward Michael Mercurio notched his first tally of the night off a cross-slot pass from former Hat Trick forward Kyle Heitzner to start a three-goal middle frame. Defenseman Trevor Lord added more fuel to the fire with an unassisted goal at 17:32 after cashing in on his own rebound. With just five seconds left in the period, Mercurio went one-on-one with McCollum and slipped the puck through his five-hole to put the Wolves up by six.

McCollum was replaced by Frankie McClendon to start the third period for the Hat Tricks and Johnson relieved Borodkin midway through the third due to an injury.

The two teams finish off a home-and-home series Saturday night in Watertown. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

