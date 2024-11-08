Dragons Stay Perfect with 2-1 Win at Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Columbus River Dragons received goals from Austin Daae and Jestin Somero en route to a 2-1 win over the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Thursday night.

Daae opened the scoring with his first goal of the season at 6:05 of the first period, firing a feed from the left circle past former River Dragons netminder Breandan Colgan (25 saves) to put Columbus up 1-0.

In the second period, the River Dragons doubled the lead after Jestin Somero scored off the rebound of a Steven Klinck shot at 15:12 for the eventual game-winning goal.

The Zydeco managed to get one back off a third period power play, a Kevin Szabad marker at 9:15 that made it a 2-1 game and lent drama to the final half of the third period. Yet the Zydeco struggled to get Colgan out of the net until 10 seconds remained in regulation and could not find the tying goal, giving the River Dragons its fifth straight win.

Sammy Bernard made 13 saves on 14 shots in relief of Matt Petizian (4-4) for the win. Petizian was injured in a goalmouth collision just 11:01 into the first period and did not return.

Notes:

Columbus gave up only its second goal against in five games played this season.

After playing Baton Rouge 13 times last season, the teams only meet four this year. Three of those games are in Louisiana, and all four are in the month of November.

Both Daae and Somero scored their first goals of the season.

Klinck played in his 50th pro and FPHL game on Thursday.

Bernard's personal shutout streak was snapped at 160:27.

The same two teams meet again tomorrow night at 8:05 pm ET, with coverage kicking off on the River Dragons Youtube page @ColumbusRiverDragons 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

