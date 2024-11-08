Moccasins Score Four Unanswered To Deafeat Rockers, 4-3

November 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Hockey may be a game of three periods, but tonight's game was a tale of two halves. The Motor City Rockers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the early stages of the second period. But it was the Monroe Moccasins who scored four unanswered goals in the back half of the game to win, 4-3. The comeback victory marked the first regulation win of the season for Monroe.

The first twenty minutes went quite well for the Rockers (2-5-0, 5 PTS). Motor City scored two goals in a period for the first time since October 26th against Watertown. Monroe's Trygve Many Guns got a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct at 11:25. Just four seconds into the power play, TJ Sneath found the back of the net to make it 1-0, Motor City. Less than two minutes later, Cody Oakes gave the Rockers a 2-0 lead with a shot from the point.

Eli Rivers opened the scoring in the second frame with a wrist shot to make it 3-0, Motor City. The Moccasins (2-3-3, 8 PTS) would find their way back into the game with a pair of goals from ex-Rocker Scott Coash and Michael Hagen Moe. A line brawl at the conclusion of the second period would see 38 penalty minutes recorded. Avery Smith and Nicholas Magill-Diaz of the Rockers each received game misconducts in the aftermath.

Ricardo Gonzalez replaced Trevor Babin in net at the start of the third for Motor City. With just over ten minutes remaining in the game, Frank Steinway tied the game for Monroe. Two minutes later, Declan Conway scored to give the Moccasins their first lead of the game. Just like last Saturday against Port Huron, the Rockers had a late power play to try and even the score. But Sean Kuhn was up to the task in net for Monroe. He made four saves in the final minutes to seal the win for the Moccasins.

The three stars of the game were Declan Conway (Monroe, 1 Goal), Cody Oakes (Motor City, 1 Goal), and Eli Rivers (Motor City, 1 Goal).

The two sides will face off again tomorrow night at Big Boy Arena for Military Night. Monroe will be looking for their first two game sweep of the season. Motor City will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Written by Alex Haenke

