River Dragons Sweep Two-Game Series from Zydeco

November 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA - Sammy Bernard turned aside 44 shots and the Columbus River Dragons received goals from four different players en route to a 4-3 win over the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Friday night.

The scoring didn't kick off until late in the second period, when Jestin Somero scored a power play goal at 15:39. Connor Lind wristed a shot towards the Zydeco net which deflected off a Baton Rouge defender and right to an open Somero at the side of the net. He tucked it home past a sprawling Breandan Colgan (25 saves) for his second goal in as many games to make it 1-0.

Baton Rouge immediately followed with a power play goal of their own as Gerhig Lindberg's wrist shot found daylight over the right shoulder of a screened Bernard to even the game just 1:28 later.

Columbus responded almost immediately, with Kirk Underwood's wrist shot beating Colgan through a screen 57 seconds later for a 2-1 score after 40 minutes.

The scoring didn't slow down in the third, as Columbus built a 4-1 lead on goals by Austin Daae and Alex Storjohann. But again, the Zydeco responded, narrowing the gap to 4-2 at 14:38 on Elijah Wilson's marker.

With time winding down in regulation and Colgan out for the extra attacker, the Zydeco managed to find one final goal at 19:54 to make it a 4-3 final.

Notes:

Both Somero and Daae now have goals in back-to-back games.

Columbus allowed more goals against in tonight's game (3) than it had in five previous games (2).

The River Dragons have two games left against the Zydeco, with both coming before the end of November.

The River Dragons will host the Athens Rock Lobsters on Saturday, November 16 on Education Night at 7:05 pm. All teachers and students with valid ID receive $2 off at the Civic Center Box Office. For more information visit RDragons.com.

