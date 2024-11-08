Sea Wolves Land Founding Member of Columbus

November 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have made a trade with Columbus bringing in Jay Croop for Future Considerations.

Croop, a 32-year-old Forward from Glen Allen,VA joins the Sea Wolves as a veteran of over 300 games in the FPHL including two championships with Carolina and Columbus. In addition to his veteran leadership Jay also brings 215 points with 108 goals an area the Sea Wolves have lacked so far this season. Though he joins Mississippi as a player the advantage throughout the organization is recognizable having spent every season since 2018 as an executive in the league as well which should assist the Sea Wolves as they look to form their identity moving forward.

Croop told media members "I am excited to help bring back a winning culture to Mississippi. I am excited for the chance to live on the beach and be on the right side of the fans who I have experienced from the visiting bench, but now get to hear the other side." When asked further about the fans Jay said "You can expect a hard nosed physical game from me game in and game our. I'll bring a leadership mentality to the lineup."

Assistant Coach Sam Turner was questioned on the move. "Being able to acquire Jay is going to be a big help for our team both on and off the ice. He's a veteran guy that's won multiple championships at this level. He plays a gritty, in your face style game and has the ability to put the puck in the net which I think will be a huge spark for this team. I know Jay's extremely excited for the opportunity and I can't wait to see what he does in a Sea Wolves jersey."

Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday November 16th for military night at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Seats are on sale now can be purchased on Ticketmaster or by stopping the Box Office!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.