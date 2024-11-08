Bobcats' Balanced Scoring Wallops Sea Wolves, 9-2

November 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Before a crowd of better than 1200 at Hitachi Energy Arena, the Blue Ridge Bobcats romped to a resounding victory in their return to the Roar County ice, hammering the Mississippi Sea Wolves by a score of 9-2.

Blue Ridge's balanced scoring attack was as diverse as it gets, with each of the nine goals coming from a different Bobcat.

Aaron Ryback's second goal of the season just 2:41 into the game, a wrist shot rifled past the glove of Samuel Best. Blue Ridge weathered the storm of a late first period push by Mississippi and took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, riding the momentum by controlling the remaining 40 minutes of play.

Danny Martin, the game's second star, opened the scoring in the middle frame by one-timing home a beautiful saucer pass from Denis Radchenko just 2:11 into the second period. The 'Cats never looked back. Lucas Rothe sniped home his first professional goal, one of three Bobcats power play goals on the night, four minutes after Martin.

Rothe wasn't the only Bobcat to get either their first professional goal or first as a Bobcat on the evening. Dimitri Selyutin scored in his Blue Ridge debut, following a power play snipe by Daniel Klinecky. Justin Vernace followed Selyutin with a one-timer from the high slot for his first professional goal. Yegor Ramanau, Devin Sanders and Garrett Johnson each netted markers of their own to add to their season totals.

Hunter Virostek earned third star for his 25 save and 2 assist performance. Klinecky earned first star for his multi-point outing.

The two teams wrap up their brief two game season series tomorrow night on Military Night, with puck drop slated for 7:30 pm.

