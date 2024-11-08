Venom Sign Defenseman Ivan Ponivanov

November 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

NEWBURGH, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) signed defenseman Ivan Ponivanov.

The 25-year-old from Russia will be in the lineup this weekend when the Venom play two home games at Ice Time Sports Complex, Friday against the Port Huron Prowlers and Saturday against the Danville Dashers.

Playing the past two seasons in Turkey, Ponivanov totaled 44 points (13 goals, 31 assists) in 37 games. Before that the 6-foot-1, 203-pound defenseman played in multiple leagues in his home country.

"Ivan brings a strong physical presence to our blue line. He loves running into people, doesn't have any hesitation," Venom coach MJ Maerkl said. "His first pass out of the defensive zone is very crisp and he does have some offensive ability as well."

Earlier in the week, the Venom traded defenseman Alexandre Jirousek to Baton Rouge for future considerations. The rookie did not have a point in two games with the Venom.

In addition, the Venom announced that popular local defenseman Sal Safonte of the Hudson Valley Vipers semi-pro team will suit up and make his pro debut on a celebrity contract with the Venom on Friday. His teammate, forward Tim Hanlon, will play for the Venom on Saturday.

Game time for each Venom contest this weekend is 7 p.m. Fans who purchase tickets at the door wearing Vipers gear will receive discounted tickets for $12. And all United States veterans receive free admission for Veterans Day weekend.

For Venom ticket information, please call 845-454-5800. Tickets may also be purchased at Ticketmaster.

