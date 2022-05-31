TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 31 at Great Lakes

May 31, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Monday, May 30, 2022

Utility Reinaldo Ilarraza transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Triple-A El Paso

Effective Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Utility Lucas Dunn transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 1)

Infielder Kelvin Melean transferred from Triple-A El Paso to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 26)

Infielder Justin Lopez transferred from Fort Wayne to Arizona Complex League

Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-28) @ Great Lakes Loons (25-20)

Tuesday, May 31 (7:05 p.m. ET) | Dow Diamond | Midland, Mich. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Road Game 22 of 66 | Game 46 of 132

LHP Noel Vela vs. RHP Kyle Hurt

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST GAME: Fort Wayne defeated Quad Cities, 6-1, on Sunday. Corey Rosier, Jarryd Dale, and Brandon Valenzuela each had multiple hits in the victory, including Valenzuela's second home run of the season.

ON DECK: Following this 6-game series against the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons, Fort Wayne returns home to host the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains from June 7-12.

STRIKE OUT THE STIGMA: On Saturday night, the TinCaps wore special jerseys for Mental Health Awareness Night. The jerseys are still being auctioned off on TinCapsJersey.com through Friday with proceeds supporting the Fort Wayne chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Similarly, t-shirts are also on sale in The Orchard Team Store as a fundraiser.

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team Midwest League in strikeouts (468) and rank second in K/9 (11.22 per 9 innings) just behind Lake County (11.26). Fort Wayne pitchers struck out a season-high 19 last Thursday against Quad Cities.

NOEL VELA: Leads TinCaps pitchers who've worked 20+ innings in ERA (2.81). Vela has pitched 11 consecutive scoreless innings away from Parkview Field.

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League so far this season (8.6 per game). The Loons have struck out the 4th most (10.7 per game)...Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 4th in walks drawn (4.0 per game)... Individually, infielder Ripken Reyes has struck out in only 14% of his plate appearances (4th lowest rate in the MWL). Outfielder Corey Rosier is 1 of only 4 qualifying players in the league who've walked as much as they've struck out... Reyes has the lowest swinging strike % in the league (5%); Rosier ranks 7th (8%), and outfielder Robert Hassell III is 10th (9%).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing %. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 25 of 72 attempted base stealers (35%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 47, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 18, and Adam Kerner has caught one as well.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (34) and is 2nd in runs (37), 4th in stolen bases (18), 6th in triples (3), and 9th in OBP (.378).

ROBERT HASSELL: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in hits (51), 3rd in average (.305), 5th in stolen bases (15) and RBIs (29), and 9th in total bases (75). Began season with 20-game on-base streak.

LUKE BOYD: In the month of May, Luke Boyd hasn't allow an earned run in 8 appearances. Boyd is the only TinCap to pitch at least 6 innings this month without surrendering an earned run.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 205 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues, including Anderson Espinoza (2016, '21), who debuted Monday night with the Chicago Cubs. Also on Monday, Tucupita Marcano (2019) of the Pirates hit his first big league homer against the Dodgers So far this season, there've been 45 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List.

