'Caps Come Up Short, 7-6

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps blasted three home runs but were unable to finish, as defensive miscues spelled disaster in a 7-6 loss to the Lake County Captains Tuesday night at Classic Park.

Corey Joyce and Trei Cruz combined for three home runs for the 'Caps, but it wasn't enough as West Michigan committed a single game-high four errors in the loss.

Joyce led off the first inning with a solo home run before Josh Crouch laced a two-run single to put the 'Caps in front 3-0. Lake County responded swiftly, plating five runs in the bottom half, featuring a two-run homer from Raynel Delgado, forging the Captains back in front 5-3. Cruz and Joyce added individual homers in the second inning before an RBI-double from Captains designated hitter Alexfri Planez plated Joe Naranjo, 6-5. West Michigan plated a run in the third inning as Ben Malgeri roped a run-scoring double, leveling the game at 6-6. Lake County broke the tie in the seventh, as Christian Cairo laced an RBI-Single to put the Captains back on top 7-6. The Whitecaps had two runners on with just one out in the eighth inning but couldn't capitalize as Captains closer Zach Hart slammed the door to secure the 7-6 Lake County victory.

Jordan Marks got the start for West Michigan, allowing six runs through four innings of work as Ted Stuka (0-1) suffered his first loss, allowing just one run on one hit. Captains reliever Randy Labaut (5-1) collects his fifth win of the year, tossing 2.1 shutout innings while Hart secures his second save. The Captains improve to 24-21 as the Whitecaps fall to 20-26. Joyce, whose home runs came in consecutive innings, joins infielder Jake Holton with two home runs in a single game as part of a 3-for-4 performance. 'Caps skipper Brayan Peña sits just one win away from 150 managerial victories.

