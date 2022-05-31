Dragons to Unveil New Specialty "Gem City" Jersey

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons team is sporting a new specialty "Gem City" jersey. It's the first of two different specialty jerseys to be worn this season by the team. However, this jersey will be worn more than once this season and will carry into future seasons for the team.

"Our entire organization is excited to share our new specialty jersey with all of our Dragons fans. Our team is honored to represent our community and we believe that the "Gem City" jersey will be a source of pride for all, " said Dragons Team President, Robert Murphy.

Dragons fans can get their very own "Gem City" jersey. However, you can't get it in the team store. And you can't buy it online. The only way fans can get their very own "Gem City" jersey for FREE is by visiting their local Day Air Credit Union. The promotion begins on Tuesday, May 31 and is valid while supplies last.

"We're excited to be partnering with the Dayton Dragons to launch this one-of-a-kind promotion that honors Dayton's rich heritage," said Day Air Director of Marketing Joe Eckley. "The exclusive Gem City jersey promotion will enhance awareness of the better banking experience Day Air provides and highlight our commitment to the community."

All fans have to do is visit a Day Air location and open a new Premium Perks Checking account*, open a loan, or move a loan* to Day Air. It's that simple! Day Air locations and more details are shown below.

Day Air Locations:

Beavercreek (2089 Dayton-Xenia Rd.) Hours M-F 9AM - 6PM; Sat 9AM - 1PM

Centerville (9655 Dayton-Lebanon Pike) Hours M-F 9AM - 6PM; Sat 9AM - 1PM

Kettering (3501 Wilmington Pike) Hours M-F 9AM - 6PM; Sat 9AM - 1PM

Miller Lane (3434 York Commons Blvd.) Hours M-F 9AM - 6PM; Sat 9AM - 1PM

VA Campus (4100 W. Third St. Bldg. 305) Hours M-F 8:30AM - 5PM

For more information visit daytondragons.com/gemcityjersey.

*Limited time only, while supplies last. Certain restrictions apply. $5,000 loan minimum. $200 minimum deposit for Premium Perks Checking account. Does not apply to existing Day Air Credit Union loans/checking accounts. All credit union rates, terms and conditions are subject to change at any time without notice. Day Air membership is required. Membership is open to all who live, work, or worship in the Miami Valley. Day Air Credit Union is Federally Insured by the NCUA. Equal Housing Lender.

