Dodgers' No. 1 Prospect Diego Cartaya Promoted to Great Lakes

May 31, 2022







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the promotion of their No. 1 prospect, Diego Cartaya, to High-A Great Lakes on Tuesday. It is the first time that the current No. 1 prospect in the Dodgers' system has appeared on the Loons roster.

Cartaya, a 20-year-old catcher from Maracay, Venezuela, began the year at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, where he hit .260 with nine home runs in 33 games. This follows a shortened 2021 campaign in Rancho Cucamonga where Cartaya batted .298 with 10 longballs in 31 games. Prior to that, he spent his age 17 season splitting time between the Rookie-level Dodgers affiliates in the Dominican Republic and the Arizona League.

Cartaya (pronounced car-TIE-uh) is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Los Angeles system by multiple outlets, including Baseball America, The Athletic, and MLB.com. The Athletic's Keith Law describes him as "a monster at the plate with patience and power." MLB.com says his "combination of bat speed and strength give him legitimate power to all fields." Baseball America calls him a "big, physical masher who is a force at the plate," as well as "a natural-born leader who remains poised in adverse situations."

Clayton Kershaw, Dee Strange-Gordon, Corey Seager and Walker Buehler are some of the previous No. 1 Dodger prospects to pass through Great Lakes, but were never ranked as the top prospect during their time with the Loons. Kershaw, for instance, was the top-ranked Dodgers' prospect in 2008, after his 2007 season in Great Lakes.

His move accompanies the promotion of shortstop Alex De Jesus, the No. 20 prospect in the Dodgers' organization per MLB.com, to High-A Great Lakes. These roster updates correspond to the promotion of shortstop Leonel Valera to Double-A Tulsa.

Cartaya and De Jesus will be active for Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Dow Diamond.

