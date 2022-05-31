Captains Weather Early Wave of Whitecaps Offense, Win 7-6

(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Lake County Captains (24-21) and West Michigan Whitecaps (20-26) combined for 12 runs, six apiece through the first three innings but the Captains plated one more in the seventh, pushing them to a 7-6 win.

Lake County scored the go-ahead run after Angel Martinez walked, stole second and then was driven home by Christian Cairo's single to right field that deflected off the glove of the first baseman.

Tanner Bibee battled through his three innings of work. In the first inning he allowed, a leadoff home run and a two-run single.

The Captains responded and then some. They tallied five runs off five hits. Connor Kokx led off with a double and was brought home by a Joe Naranjo single.

Following two outs, Lake County had three consecutive RBI base knocks. Angel Martinez lined a ball into right field, Christian Cairo lofted a ball to centerfield and then Raynel Delgado smacked a deep two-run home run over the right-field fence, to give the Captains 5-3.

The Whitecaps responded with two home runs in the second to knot up the score. The tying run came off the bat of Corey Joyce, his second homer.

In the bottom of the second, Lake County took the lead once more. After a Naranjo walk, Alexfri Planez lasered a double off the left-center field wall. West Michigan responded with an RBI double of their own, to tie the game at 6-6. Bibee went three innings allowing six runs on six hits and three long balls.

From the fourth on, Lake County's bullpen did not permit a run. Damon Casetta-Stubbs tossed two scoreless innings forcing a 6-4-3 double play and flyout in the fifth after allowing two walks to begin the inning. Randy Labaut allowed one hit through two innings. Entering the eighth, he got out number one but then two walks. Zach Hart came in and forced a flyout and groundout to end the eighth and then totaled two strikeouts and a flyball in the ninth to earn the final five outs.

Lake County begins its June schedule tomorrow Wednesday, June 1 against the West Michigan Whitecaps. It will be their second morning game, with first pitch at 11 am. Tomorrow is Paws and Claws at Classic Park with pooch passes available for only $5 and fans 21 and over can enjoy $3 White Claws.

