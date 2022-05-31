Prato Homers, Kernels Fall 6-1 to Lugnuts

Lansing, MI - Anthony Prato accounted for the lone Kernels run with a solo home run in the third as the Cedar Rapids Kernels fell 6-1 to the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday afternoon. A four-run fifth inning put Lansing in front as Cedar Rapids struggled to solve Lugnuts starter Jeff Criswell. The Kernels are now 29-17 on the season.

Prato's solo home run opened the third inning, putting the Kernels ahead 1-0. Cade Povich tossed 4.0 scoreless innings to begin his start but walked back-to-back hitters in the fifth before exiting with one out. Povich struck out six, allowing two earned on three hits and four walks.

Former Kernel Gabriel Maciel belted a go-ahead two-run triple in the fifth, then Lansing tacked two more on later in the frame with a sac fly and a solo home run. The Lugnuts added two more in the eighth, sealing their 6-1 win.

Lansing starter Jeff Criswell stymied the Kernels over 5.1 frames of one-run ball, striking out 12 while scattering three hits and three walks.

Alerick Soularie reached twice for the Kernels, singling and drawing a pair of walks.

Game two of the series is set for a 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackson Field on Wednesday.

