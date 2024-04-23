TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: April 23 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

April 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, April 23, 2024

* Right-handed reliever Bradgley Rodriguez transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore

Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-6) @ Great Lakes Loons (8-7)

Tuesday, April 23 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Indiana

RHP Enmanuel Pinales vs. RHP Jerming Rosario

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST SERIES: After dropping the first 2 games @ Dayton, the TinCaps reeled off 4 consecutive wins, including 5-3 in 10 innings on Sunday, to move into 1st place.

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 14 games, only 1 has been decided by more than 3 runs. The 'Caps have played 7 1-run games, 4 2-run games, and 2 3-run games.

PITCHING PROWESS: In the Midwest League, the TinCaps rank 2nd in K/9 (10.7) and 3rd ERA (3.67)... Fort Wayne relievers have a 2.71 ERA, 2nd best.

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing % at 32% (the league average is 18%). Ethan Salas leads the circuit having thrown out 5 runners trying to steal, while Anthony Vilar has caught 3 runners, which ranks 7th... As a team, the TinCaps have only committed 8 errors, the 2nd fewest in the 12-team league.

SMALL WORLD: Great Lakes shortstop Noah Miller is the younger brother of former TinCap and current Brewers infielder Owen Miller, who played 26 games with Fort Wayne in 2018. After being traded to Cleveland, Owen made his MLB debut in 2021. In December, he was traded to Milwaukee, where his manager, Pat Murphy, is the father of TinCaps left fielder Kai Murphy.

LUCAS DUNN: Batting leadoff for the 2nd time in MiLB career. Last did so with the TinCaps in 2022.

ETHAN SALAS: In the MWL, ranks 9th in 2B (4).

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: In the MWL, ranks 3rd in HR (3), 4th in TB (30), 7th in H (17), and 9th in 2B (4).

ALBERT FABIAN: In the MWL, ranks 9th in 2B (4)... 2 hits each in 3 of last 4.

DEVIN ORTIZ: 7-game on-base streak dating back to April 13... In the MWL, ranks 9th in SLG (.537).

KAI MURPHY: In the MWL, ranks 3rd in 2B (5) and 7th RBis (11)... Had the first 4-hit game of his MiLB career Friday night... The last TinCap to have 4 hits in a game was Lucas Dunn on July 16 @ Great Lakes... Prior to that, it was Nerwilian Cedeño and Jackson Merrill vs. West Michigan on July 4... Colton Bender had 4 hits against Lake County April 15, 2023.

HOMER BUSH JR: In the MWL, ranks 3rd in SB (6).

TYLER ROBERTSON: In the MWL, ranks 9th in 2B (4).

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: In the MWL, has the 8th lowest BABIP (.207).

