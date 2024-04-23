University of Dayton Baseball Game at Day Air Ballpark Rescheduled for Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio - Tonight's scheduled University of Dayton baseball game at Day Air Ballpark located in the heart of the Water Street District has been postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled for this Sunday, April 26, at 12 pm when the Flyers take on Davidson.

Tickets for tonight's game will be valid on Sunday. Fans will not need to purchase a new ticket. Those who would like a refund will need to contact their point of purchase.

If you purchased your tickets through the Dayton Dragons over the phone or at the box office, please contact the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 ext. 290 if you cannot attend the rescheduled date and would like your purchase refunded. Ticketmaster buyers should contact Ticketmaster Customer Service at 1-800-653-8000.

Tickets are $5.00 for children (14 and under) and $10.00 for adults. Students from the University of Dayton will be admitted free of charge.

Free transportation between the University of Dayton campus and Day Air Ballpark will still be utilized on Sunday.

For more information, visit daytondragons.com.

