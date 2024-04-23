Whitecaps Wash Away Captains, 6-2

April 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - After scattered thunderstorms delayed baseball for nearly two hours, the West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff stymied the Lake County Captains offense while capitalizing Captains miscues in a 6-2 victory Tuesday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

After a rain delay of one hour and 38 minutes, Whitecaps starting pitcher Garrett Burhenn set a new season-high in strikeouts with seven through four innings as West Michigan held Lake County to 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, Lake County committed three errors in the contest - with a runner coming home to score in each instance as the Whitecaps secured the win.

Lake County struck in the second inning as Jonah Advincula scored Alex Mooney on an RBI single before Whitecaps outfielder Austin Murr drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom half, knotting the game at one. West Michigan jumped in front in the third as Lake County starting pitcher Jake Miller threw a wild pitch, allowing Luke Gold to cross the plate, 2-1. Josh Crouch blasted his second home run of the season in the fourth - a solo homer - before Andrew Jenkins and Roberto Campos tallied individual RBIs in the sixth - extending the advantage to 5-1. The Captains cut into the lead in the seventh, as Jorge Burgos plated CJ Kayfus before Campos returned the favor with an RBI groundout in the eighth - delivering the 'Caps the 6-2 lead. The Captains failed to rally in the final two innings as Whitecaps relievers Max Alba and Marco Jimenez combined two scoreless frames with three punchouts to finish the rain-soaked victory.

Max Alba (1-1) secures his first win of the season, tossing a scoreless frame with two strikeouts, as Captains starter Jake Miller (1-2) suffers his second loss, giving up three runs through 3.1 innings pitched. West Michigan improves to 8-8 while the Captains fall to 6-9. Burhenn currently sits second in the Midwest League in strikeouts (23) and ERA (1.10). The Whitecaps and Captains committed a combined five errors - tying the record for most in a single game this season set back on April 20 in a 9-8 loss to the Great Lakes Loons.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Lake County Captains from LMCU Ballpark with a Wednesday matinee at 12:05 pm. The starting pitcher for the 'Caps is Jaden Hamm, while Austin Peterson goes for the Captains. Tune into broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 11:50 am on the MLB and Bally Live Apps, and 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Get tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.