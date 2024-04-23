Peoria Takes Series Opener 6-2 Over Wisconsin Rattlers held to four hits to fall to Chiefs

April 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers took an early lead at Dozer Park on Tuesday night in the first game of their series with the Peoria Chiefs. However, the Chiefs scored six unanswered runs and held the Timber Rattlers hitters in check on the way to a 6-2 win.

Wisconsin (10-6) stole a run to take the lead in the top of the second inning. Eduarqui Fernández was at first with Jadher Areinamo at third with two outs. Fernández broke for second and drew a throw that went into center. The error allowed Areinamo to jog home with the first run of the game.

Later in the second, Dylan O'Rae stepped to the plate with two outs and runners at second and third. O'Rae hit a sinking line drive that looked like it was ticketed for left field and a two-run single. However, Chiefs shortstop Brody Moore made a diving back-handed grab to catch the ball just before it hit the ground for the final out of the inning.

Peoria (7-9) took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second. Rattlers starting pitcher Patricio Aquino walked the lead-off batter. Anyelo Encarnacion followed with a double to left center to score the tying run. Joshua Baez knocked in Encarnacion with a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Dakota Harris added to the Chiefs lead with a solo home run in the third inning.

The Chiefs took control of the game in the bottom of the fourth on five straight singles to score three runs for a 6-1 advantage. Aquino gave up three straight singles to end his night. Tyler Wehrle took over and allowed an RBI single to Osvaldo Tovalin. Leonardo Bernal grounded the next pitch to center for a two-run single. Peoria was up 6-1.

Fernández singled in the fifth inning for Wisconsin's first hit of the game, but the Rattlers couldn't do anything with the opportunity.

In the eighth inning, Jheremy Vargas singled to start the frame and Luis Lara singled with one out to put runners on the corners. Gregory Barrios was next, and he sent a grounder to second. The Chiefs were able to get the out at second, but Barrios beat the throw to first to allow Vargas to score the final run of the game.

Wisconsin was held to four hits in the game as they dropped game one of the six-game series to the Chiefs. The Rattlers are 1-9 in their last ten games at Dozer Park dating back to last season.

Game two of the series is Wednesday morning at Dozer Park. Mark Manfredi (0-0, 2.35) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Peoria has named Brycen Mautz (0-2, 9.82) as their starter. Game time is 11:05am. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 10:45am. Fans can also listen to the audio on the internet or watch the game on the Bally Live App .

R H E WIS 010 000 010 - 2 4 0 PEO 021 300 00x - 6 9 2

Click here for the boxscore of this game

Click here for the scoring plays in this game

HOME RUN: PEO: Dakota Harris (1st, 0 on in 3rd inning off Patricio Aquino, 1 out)

WP: Zane Mills (2-0) LP: Patricio Aquino (1-1)

TIME: 2:20 ATTN: 1,308

