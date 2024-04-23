Five-Run Ninth Fuels Quad Cities' Comeback Win

April 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, Indiana - Trailing by two entering the final frame of their series opener, the Quad Cities River Bandits strung together a five-run top of the ninth to beat the South Bend Cubs 8-5 on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field.

The five-run frame- Quad Cities' highest scoring inning of the season- began with back-to-back-walks by Carter Jensen and Brett Squires. After issuing the free passes and with Kale Emshoff at the plate, Cubs' reliever Jack Patterson threw a live ball into the dugout, plating Jensen from second and placing Squires, the tying run, at third.

Two pitches later, Emshoff tied the game with an RBI single, the first of four in the inning for Quad Cities, as Dustin Dickerson, Jean Ramirez, and Carson Roccaforte combined to drive in the next three runs against Grayson Moore to take the 8-5 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Brandon Johnson struck out the side for first save of the season and his sixth-straight scoreless appearance to begin 2024.

Parker Harm (1-0) struck out a pair and earned the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning prior to the rally.

Every River Bandits batter reached base at least once in the game, with Carter Jensen leading the way out of the two-spot, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two walks, while Devis Nadal also notched a three-bagger with a go-ahead two run poke in the second inning.

Despite not recording a hit, Jared Dickey became the first River Bandit to draw four walks in a game, raising his season total to eight in 14 contests.

Winners of 10 of their last 11 ballgames, Quad Cities will continue its six-game series against the Cubs tomorrow night behind Royals No. 4 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Ben Kudrna (1-1, 1.23), who will get start opposite South Bends' Will Sanders (0-1, 22.09). First pitched at Four Winds Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

