Tree-Planting Ceremony Highlights Lugnuts/MACD Celebration of Arbor Day

April 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts and Michigan Association of Conservation Districts (MACD) are celebrating Arbor Day at Jackson® Field™ on Friday, April 26th in grand fashion: an in-stadium tree-planting, seedling giveaway, concourse carnival and more!

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the tree-planting ceremony occurring at approximately 5:20 p.m. with Representative Emily Dievendorf as well as representation from the mayor's office. Michigan Agricultural Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) mascot Wade the Water Drop will also be on hand.

"We could not be more excited to blossom this partnership and can't wait for the City of Lansing to join in helping us embrace the spirit of planting and nurturing trees!" said Lansing Lugnuts Marketing and Fan Engagement Manager Amanda Rich .

Concourse carnival activities include such fun as an arts and crafts table; Rainfall Simulator; Cover Crop Bingo; Pet Waste Cornhole; Wheel of Origin; Shoot the Invasive Species, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rebound; and an E. coli Search & Find. Organizations attending include MACD, MAEAP, Eaton Conservation District (ECD), MSU Extension Conservation Stewards Program, Tri-County Regional Planning Committee , Michigan Waterway Stewardship Program (MWSP), Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps), Charlotte Water Treatment, Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Allen Neighborhood Center (ANC).

Following the game, 750 fans will receive a tree seedling - a living memento of the game.

First pitch between the Lugnuts and Dayton Dragons is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., part of a homestand in which the Nuts are playing 12 home games in 13 days, spanning April 23 through May 5. T ickets are available for purchase at the Jackson ® Field™ box office, available for purchase at (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing .

