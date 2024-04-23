Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes (6:05 PM at Lansing)

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 l Game # 16

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (6-9) at Lansing Lugnuts (7-8)

RH Ryan Cardona (1-0, 3.00) vs. RH Mitch Myers (1-0, 1.86)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Oakland Athletics) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday : Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 3 (10 innings). Fort Wayne broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the top of the 10 th inning to win their fourth straight game in the series. Cade Hunter led a 10-hit Dayton attack with two hits including a home run and two RBI. Ruben Ibarra also had two hits. For the second time in the series, the Dragons held a 3-0 lead after three innings but lost the game. They stranded 14 runners and went 1 for 11 with men in scoring position.

Team Notes

The Dragons will try to break a season-high four-game losing streak tonight. All four losses came by two runs or less. They held three-run leads in two of the four losses. Two of the four games went to extra innings. The Dragons have held a lead in 11 of their 15 games including five of the nine losses.

Player Notes

Through 15 games, the Dragons big three of Hector Rodriguez, Sal Stewart, and Cam Collier is batting a combined .313 with nine home runs and 34 RBI in 163 at-bats.

Cam Collier hit four home runs in six games in the series vs. Fort Wayne while batting .292. He leads the MWL in home runs (6) and RBI (18). Collier is batting .328 with a .672 slugging percentage that ranks second in the MWL.

Sal Stewart over his last 12 games is batting .357 (15 for 42) with one home run and six RBI. Stewart is tied for second in the league lead in runs scored (15).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Wednesday, April 24 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-1, 5.00) at Lansing RH Luis Carrasco (0-1, 4.50)

Thursday, April 25 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 5.00) at Lansing RH Wander Guante (0-1, 6.00)

Friday, April 26 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Rhett Lowder (0-0, 2.70) at Lansing RH Blaze Pontes (0-1, 6.52)

Saturday, April 27 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (0-1, 5.73) at Lansing RH Jake Garland (1-0, 0.00)

Sunday, April 28 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 6.10) at Lansing LH James González (1-0, 0.79)

Dragons "On the Air"

Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

