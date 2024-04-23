Late Rally Propels River Bandits Over Cubs 8-5

April 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs were close to a series opening victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits, but the QC put their best foot forward late, to swipe away a win from South Bend. With five runs in the 9th inning, Quad Cities won it 8-5, and continue to lead the Midwest League West Division early in the year.

Following their series finale victory on Sunday in Beloit, the Cubs started strong in the bottom of the 1st, producing a run thanks to a Yohendrick Pinango triple. It was Pinango's second triple in as many games, and he's hitting .310 on the year.

Quad Cities quickly answered back though. Nick Hull got the start for the Cubs, and after hanging a zero in the 1st, walked consecutive batters in the 2nd, with Deivis Nadal coming to the plate. Nadal hammered his own triple, and brought home two.

The strong start by Hull kept it close, however, as he went five quality innings with the two runs surrendered, and four strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Koen Moreno was able to work around a middle-inning jam to execute two innings of one-run baseball with four strikeouts.

The big inning for the Cubs came in the 7th, thanks again to Pinango. Ed Howard started the frame with a single, he had three hits on the day. Brett Bateman finished with a three hit game as well, with a walk and two runs scored.

As mentioned, it was Pinango with the big one. A two-run homer over the right field wall gave South Bend a 5-3 lead in the late innings, and it was up to the bullpen the rest of the way.

Lefty Jack Patterson entered for the Cubs, and struck out two batters in a shutout 8th inning, displaying his vicious slider. He was patrolled back out to the mound for the 9th, and a heavy rain began to fall.

With two men on, the home plate umpire threw a baseball back to Patterson. According to the call, Patterson threw the ball away into the third base side dugout. He was asking for a new ball, but umpire rule said time was not called. Because of this, Quad Cities had a run score, and another man up to third.

Things continued to ramp up from there, and the Bandits posted five runs in the 9th, and closed the final three outs to win 8-5.

With the loss, the Cubs fall to 4-12 on the season. South Bend and Quad Cities will get together again on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Will Sanders will get the start for South Bend.

