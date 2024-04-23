Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow

April 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (8-7) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-6) Tuesday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Parkview Field.

The Loons and TinCaps will play a doubleheader tomorrow Wednesday, April 24th. Game one will start at 5:35 p.m., with game two 30 minutes after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings.

It is the second doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2024. They swept the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday, April 13th.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

