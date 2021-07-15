TinCaps Swept in Doubleheader
July 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps had their four-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The Whitecaps claimed both games of a doubleheader, winning 5-0, and then 4-0.
The first of the two scheduled games on Thursday night was a makeup of a game at Parkview Field postponed by rain on May 9, which meant that Fort Wayne technically served as the home team. The Whitecaps (29-33) opened the doubleheader with a three-run top of the first, highlighted by RBI hits from a pair of Tigers prospects in right fielder Parker Meadows and shortstop Gage Workman.
The TinCaps (28-35) couldn't get anything working against West Michigan starter Beau Brieske. Fort Wayne mustered just two singles across a seven-inning complete game shutout for the right-hander. Brieske struck out nine and walked just two. The two TinCaps hits came from third baseman, and leadoff hitter, Chris Givin to open the game, and shortstop Justin Lopez in the seventh.
Before the game was over, the Whitecaps plated an insurance run in the fifth, and another in the sixth.
In Game 2, the TinCaps had a scheduled "bullpen day." Reliever Edwuin Bencomo got the nod for the spot start and fired two no-hit innings with three strikeouts.
The game was scoreless into the fourth inning when West Michigan again seized control. The first hit of the game, for either side, came from Whitecaps first baseman Bryant Packard to set the stage for a three-run fourth. West Michigan left fielder Eric De La Rosa ripped a two-run double in the frame as well. Second baseman Wenceel Perez added one more for the Whitecaps in the fifth with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0.
Despite four walks drawn, the TinCaps were no-hit for the first time since June 6, 2018 at South Bend.
Next Game: Friday, July 16 @ West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)
- - Fort Wayne Probable Starter: TBD
- - West Michigan Probable Starter: RHP Keider Montero
Watch: MiLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from July 15, 2021
- TinCaps Swept in Doubleheader - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Long Ball Leads Chiefs to Victory - Peoria Chiefs
- Loons First in East with 10-3 Win in Dayton - Great Lakes Loons
- Dynamic Duo Debuts in Close Kernels Contest - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Four-Run Ninth Lifts Bandits to Thrid-Straight Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Rivera Demolishes Third Home Run as Snappers Ninth-Inning Comeback Falls Short Against River Bandits - Beloit Snappers
- A Day After Allowing 17, Nuts Win with a Shutout - Lansing Lugnuts
- Chiefs Go Long to Beat the Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Captains Bats Silenced in Espino's Debut - Lake County Captains
- Loons Top Dragons 10-3, Move into First Place - Dayton Dragons
- Snappers Announce First-Ever TV Partnerships with WIFR/WMTV - Beloit Snappers
- The Cubs Are Coming, the Cubs Are Coming: Rattlers Host South Bend for Six Games Starting on July 20 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Reds Pitcher Jeff Hoffman to Start for Dragons on Friday on Injury Rehab Assignment - Dayton Dragons
- Owen Griffith Placed on Injured List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Mora Joins from Stockton, Replacing Romero - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dragons on TV Saturday and Sunday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: July 15 at West Michigan - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Walk It off for Second Time on Homestand - South Bend Cubs
- Loons Begin Road Trip with Doubleheader Sweep in Dayton - Great Lakes Loons
- Loons Begin Road Trip with Doubleheader Sweep in Dayton - Great Lakes Loons
- Whitecaps Lose, 2-1 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Lose Doubleheader to Great Lakes on Wednesday Night - Dayton Dragons
- Caps Top Lugnuts by a Touchdown, 17-10 - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.