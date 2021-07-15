TinCaps Swept in Doubleheader

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps had their four-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The Whitecaps claimed both games of a doubleheader, winning 5-0, and then 4-0.

The first of the two scheduled games on Thursday night was a makeup of a game at Parkview Field postponed by rain on May 9, which meant that Fort Wayne technically served as the home team. The Whitecaps (29-33) opened the doubleheader with a three-run top of the first, highlighted by RBI hits from a pair of Tigers prospects in right fielder Parker Meadows and shortstop Gage Workman.

The TinCaps (28-35) couldn't get anything working against West Michigan starter Beau Brieske. Fort Wayne mustered just two singles across a seven-inning complete game shutout for the right-hander. Brieske struck out nine and walked just two. The two TinCaps hits came from third baseman, and leadoff hitter, Chris Givin to open the game, and shortstop Justin Lopez in the seventh.

Before the game was over, the Whitecaps plated an insurance run in the fifth, and another in the sixth.

In Game 2, the TinCaps had a scheduled "bullpen day." Reliever Edwuin Bencomo got the nod for the spot start and fired two no-hit innings with three strikeouts.

The game was scoreless into the fourth inning when West Michigan again seized control. The first hit of the game, for either side, came from Whitecaps first baseman Bryant Packard to set the stage for a three-run fourth. West Michigan left fielder Eric De La Rosa ripped a two-run double in the frame as well. Second baseman Wenceel Perez added one more for the Whitecaps in the fifth with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0.

Despite four walks drawn, the TinCaps were no-hit for the first time since June 6, 2018 at South Bend.

Next Game: Friday, July 16 @ West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)

- - Fort Wayne Probable Starter: TBD

- - West Michigan Probable Starter: RHP Keider Montero

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

