Reds Pitcher Jeff Hoffman to Start for Dragons on Friday on Injury Rehab Assignment

DAYTON, OHIO - Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jeff Hoffman will serve as the starting pitcher for the Dayton Dragons on Friday, July 16 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

Hoffman will become the 35th member of the Reds to complete a Major League injury rehabilitation assignment with the Dragons, joining a list of players that includes Jose Rijo, Joey Votto, Aroldis Chapman, Brandon Phillips, and Johnny Cueto, among others.

Hoffman has made 10 starts for the Reds this season, earning three victories. The 2021 season is Hoffman's sixth year in the Majors and first with the Reds. He spent 2016-20 with the Colorado Rockies before being acquired by the Reds in a deal that sent former Dragon Robert Stephenson to Colorado. Hoffman has pitched in 78 games over his big league career and made 48 starts. He is working his way back from a shoulder injury. Hoffman last pitched in the Major Leagues on May 26 and has made four rehab starts with the Triple-A Louisville Bats. He tossed five and one-third innings and threw 82 pitches in his last outing.

