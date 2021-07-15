Owen Griffith Placed on Injured List

July 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that right-handed pitcher Owen Griffith has been placed on the seven-day injured list retroactive to July 14 due to a right forearm strain. This roster move is announced in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins as disseminated by Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Griffith is 4-3 with one save for Cedar Rapids in 19 games pitched which includes one start June 3 at the Fort Wayne TinCaps. He has pitched exclusively for the Kernels this year, and his only previous professional pitching experience came with the Rookie-Level Elizabethton Twins in 2019. The Aiken, South Carolina native was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 20th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Clemson University.

The 2021 Kernels roster is now comprised of 26 active players along with eight individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

A six-game Cedar Rapids road trip resumes Thursday evening at 7:05 p.m. ET (6:05 p.m. CT) with the Kernels squaring off against the South Bend Cubs. Kernels right-hander Louie Varland (0-0, -.--) will make his High-A Central debut while the Cubs will send out right-hander Ryan Jensen (2-5, 5.48). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz's call can be heard on www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids will host its next homestand Tuesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 25. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

