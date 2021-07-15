Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Thursday

Thursday, July 15, 2021 l Game # 62

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Great Lakes Loons (34-28) at Dayton Dragons (34-27)

RH Jose Martínez (3-1, 3.61) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (2-2, 3.34)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the third game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 9, Great Lakes 5.

Last Games: Wednesday, Game 1: Great Lakes 7, Dayton 5 (9 innings). Game 2: Great Lakes 7, Dayton 0. In the first game, Dayton built a 4-0 lead after two innings before Great Lakes battled back to tie it in the sixth. The seven-inning game went to extra innings and Great Lakes scored three in the ninth to win. In the second game, the Dragons were shutout on three hits. The doubleheader featured several rarities for the Dragons in 2021. In game one, they lost a game that they were leading going to the final two innings for just the second time this season (first time at home). They also lost at home despite leading by at least three runs for the first time this season (just the third home loss in a game that they led by any margin). They also lost at home despite scoring first for just the second time this season. In the second game, they were shutout at home for the first time this season.

Season Highs from Last Games: Most Hits Allowed Game: Richardson, 9.

Current Homestand: The Dragons are 4-4 on the current homestand, which is scheduled for 12 games featuring six games each against West Michigan and Great Lakes. The team batting average on the homestand is .287 (76-265). The Dragons have hit just one home run on this homestand (Mariel Bautista in the first game on July 6). The team ERA on the homestand is 5.53 (70 IP, 43 ER). The Dragons have committed five errors in the eight games.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is second in the league in batting average at .333. He is batting .361 over his last 36 games since May 29 and has a nine-game hitting streak.

Victor Ruiz is batting .400 with nine doubles over his last 13 games to raise his average from .213 to .285. He has an eight-game hitting streak.

Mariel Bautista is batting .357 over his last eight games and hit his first home run of the season in the last series vs. West Michigan.

Quin Cotton is batting .324 on the homestand (8 games) with five RBI.

Team Notes

Dayton is in first place, one-half game ahead of Lake County and Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division. They trail Cedar Rapids by one-half game in the race for the #2 playoff seed.

Dayton has maintained sole possession of first place since June 8. They have held at least a share of first place after 51 of the 61 games they have played this season. They have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

BATTING: The Dragons hit .300 as a team during the series with West Michigan. Their previous highest average in a series this season was .261, vs. Fort Wayne, June 15-20. The Dragons are batting .291 over the last week (six games) to rank second in the league behind Lake County,

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., July 16 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Bobby Miller (1-2, 2.48) at Dayton RH Jeff Hoffman (no record)

Sat., July 17 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Landon Knack (3-0, 3.04) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (2-5, 3.42)

Sun., July 18 (2:05 p.m.): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.75)

