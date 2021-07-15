Mora Joins from Stockton, Replacing Romero
July 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher José Mora received from Low-A Stockton
- Pitcher Sam Romero transferred to Low-A Stockton
- Note too that pitcher Bryce Nightengale is now correctly listed on the Injured List.
Mora, 23, signed with the Athletics as an free agent at age 17 from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He converted from starter to reliever with Short-Season Vermont in 2019 and finished second in the system with 11 saves, striking out 47 batters in 27 1/3 innings. This season he recorded five saves in 18 appearances for the Ports, posting a 3.04 ERA with 37 strikeouts alongside 11 walks in 26 2/3 innings.
Romero, 24, had made four relief appearances with the Lugnuts, allowing five runs in 3 2/3 innings on nine hits and four walks. The right-hander was drafted in the 40th round in 2019 from Arizona State University.
The Lugnuts (29-33) play the third of a six-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. on a Labatt Blue Thirsty Thursday ($2 domestic drafts / $4 craft drafts) against the Lake County Captains (High-A - Cleveland; 34-28) at 7:05 p.m. at Jackson® Field™. For information visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
