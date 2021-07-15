Snappers Announce First-Ever TV Partnerships with WIFR/WMTV

July 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







BELOIT, WI - Beginning on Tuesday, August 3 with Opening Day at ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit Snappers fans will now be able to tune in to home games at home. For the first time in the club's 38-year history, Snappers games will be televised, thanks to WIFR/WMTV - the new official TV partners of the High-A Affiliate of the Marlins.

WIFR/WMTV will televise every Snappers home game at ABC Supply Stadium during the 2021-22 seasons. Fans can tune in to (Circle Network) channel 23.3 out of Rockford or (Antenna TV) channel 15.4 out of Madison.

"We're excited to partner with WIFR/WMTV on this new initiative for the Snappers. Now, if fans are unable to join us at ABC Supply Stadium, they'll be able to follow the team on free, over-the-air television in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. We're appreciative of WIFR/WMTV's commitment to local programming," said Jeff Jurgella, Snappers team president.

"WIFR is proud to join our sister station, WMTV in Madison, as the television home for Beloit Snappers baseball," Tim Myers, WIFR vice president, and general manager said. "This partnership is a real game changer for the community. After a year of no baseball, we are ready to enjoy the sport again and to share the enthusiasm for the Beloit Snappers with fans across the region."

"Beloit is rejuvenating its downtown into a true destination location, and ABC Supply Stadium is a big piece. WMTV is proud to partner with our sister station, WIFR-Rockford, to help televise the area's only Major League Baseball affiliated team, the Beloit Snappers," said Don Vesely, WMTV vice president, and general manager.

Jon Rawson will serve as the play-by-play voice of both the Snappers radio and television broadcasts. The television feed will emanate from ABC Supply Stadium's new in-house production control room.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.