Cubs Walk It off for Second Time on Homestand

Three balks, a batter called out for stepping out of the box and a walk-off error on a bunt; I mean, tonight had it all.

Last night's game was a marathon, lasting over four hours. Tonight's game was played in three-hours-and-55-minutes. And it was a classic.

The Cubs came up to bat trailing 1-0 in the second inning and put up two runs to take the lead. A Ryan Reynolds infield single tied it up, scoring Nelson Velazquez from third, and a two-out single from Jake Washer gave the Cubs their first lead.

Gabriel Maciel tied things up with a homer in the third, the second solo-blast for Cedar Rapids in the game. The Kernels scored again in the fifth on a balk from Tyler Suellentrop to retake the lead, 3-2. But the Cubs clawed back in their half of the sixth inning.

A D.J. Artis double off the base of the wall in left started the frame and a Tyler Durna single followed to set the table for a three-run inning. The first run of the inning came in on a Velazquez sac-fly that almost left the yard in deep centerfield. Grayson Byrd was the next batter and gave the Cubs the lead back on an RBI single. The final run of the inning came on a sac-fly from Yonathan Perlaza.

Cedar Rapids would score four of the game's next five runs and take a 7-6 lead into the ninth. Edmond Americaan was hit by a pitch to start the inning and moved to second on a wild pitch. A Delvin Zinn bunt advanced him to third. Artis walked and with runners at the corners Durna tied the game with yet another sac-fly for the Cubs offense. Artis got to second on a balk and that led to an intentional walk of Velazquez. Grayson Byrd then took a mighty swing and hit a flyball to the track in right that sent the game to extras.

Dalton Stambaugh, who was called up from the ACL earlier in the day, pitched a scoreless ninth and induced a 6-4-3 double-play to end a scoreless top of the tenth.

The Cubs then walked it off two pitches into the South Bend half of the inning. Ryan Reynolds dropped down a bunt for a single and the Kernels pitcher Erik Manoah Jr. tried to back pick Jake Slaughter at third, but threw the ball away and the game-winning run scored. It was the second walk-off win in nine days for South Bend.

