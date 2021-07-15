The Cubs Are Coming, the Cubs Are Coming: Rattlers Host South Bend for Six Games Starting on July 20

July 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The South Bend Cubs are bringing the latest group of Chicago Cubs prospects to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium from July 20 through July 25. The latest group of Milwaukee Brewers prospects playing for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are ready for the challenge and there are a lot of giveaways and promotions happening at all the games to give you an added incentive to check out the games.

TUESDAY, JULY 20 at 7:05pm; Peanut-Free Game #1; Pokémania Night with Pikachu Night; T-Shirt Giveaway; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Y100: No peanuts or peanut-based products will be allowed in the ballpark for this game. The cleaning crew has been hard at work to clear as much peanut residue from the stadium as possible since the end of our last homestand to allow fans with peanut allergies to attend this game. There's a planned appearance from Pikachu as part of Pokémania Night. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Timber Rattlers t-shirt from 5g Benefits. Bang for Your Buck means all fans may enjoy a Cher-Make hotdog for $1 and a 16-ounce Pepsi product for $1. Fans of legal drinking age may have a 12-ounce domestic beer for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21 at 12:05pm; Peanut-Free Game #2; Kids Rock the Ballpark presented by Children's of Wisconsin; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, WVBO, and Fleet Farm; Silver Foxes Deal presented by Primrose Retirement Community of Appleton: No peanuts or peanut-based products will be allowed in the stadium for this game, too and this game is a day for the kids to rock the ballpark with free use of the inflatables in the Kids' Zone and plenty of other specials for the kids. It's also a day for the seniors as fans 55 & older may choose the Silver Foxes Deal from Primrose Retirement Community of Appleton with a box seat ticket, a bucket hat or seat cushion, a beverage, and a brat or hotdog for just $17. You must purchase the Silver Foxes Deal in advance over the phone or in person on the day of the game as part of your ticket order. This is not offered as an add-on to a ticket that you have already purchased. Wednesday is a day for the dogs, too, as fans can bring their pups to the ballpark with a seat on the left field berm waiting for them for a Bark in the Park game presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, Fleet Farm, and WVBO. Click this link for the details you need to know before bringing your canine to the game.

THURSDAY, JULY 22 at 7:05pm; Wisconsin Night with Hat Giveaway from TDS; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: FORWARD!...to Wisconsin Night at the ballpark and the first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Wisconsin-themed Timber Rattlers baseball cap from TDS. All fans to attend this game may enjoy Cher-Make bratwurst for $2. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 12-ounce craft brews that are available in the Brews on Third area and other concessions stands throughout the ballpark for only $2.

FRIDAY, JULY 23 at 7:05pm; Ethan Small Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Ansay & Associates; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's Supper Club Cocktails with 101.1 WIXX Post-game Fireworks Show presented by FOX 11; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Ethan Small was the Milwaukee Brewers #1 draft pick in 2019 and he pitched for the Timber Rattlers that season. Since leaving Wisconsin, Small has made the 2021 Futures Game and is now pitching for Nashville, Milwaukee's Triple-A affiliate. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive an Ethan Small bobblehead courtesy of Ansay & Associates. There are FOX 11 Fireworks after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price as part of Supper Club Friday with 101.1 WIXX during the game.

SATURDAY, JULY 24 at 6:35pm; Comic Book Hero Night with Giveaway; North Shore Bank Family Night with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Fireworks presented by Tundraland; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Look! Out on the Field! It's a....well...we have some heroic friends joining us from the pages of your favorite comic books on Comic Book Hero Night and you'll have to be here to see who they are! Don't miss this game, true believers! The first 500 sidekicks into the ballpark will receive a superhero-themed slap wristband from North Shore Bank. Stick around after the game for the Super Saturday night fireworks display presented by Tundraland. Then, have the kids aged twelve and under run...or fly...the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, JULY 25 at 1:05pm; Descendants Day and Special Olympics Day presented by Kwik Trip; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Catch on the Field presented by Chick-fil-A: Some Wicked Teens will be descending on our stadium and you can come out to meet them throughout the day. Plus, the first 500 kids to attend the game will receive a pair of fingerless gloves. Kwik Trip and the Timber Rattlers will salute the amazing athletes from the Special Olympics before the game, too. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will once again wear their 2021 Brewers-themed jerseys for this game as part of Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan. Pregame Catch on the Field takes place from noon to 12:30 courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

Contact the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.