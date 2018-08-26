TinCaps Rally, But Lose in Wild Ninth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The TinCaps scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field, but the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) answered with a five-spot of their own in the bottom of the ninth to beat Fort Wayne, 10-9. Despite the loss, the 'Caps remain in position for the Midwest League Eastern Division's second half wild card with seven games remaining in the regular season.

The Cubs (28-35 62-70) had the bases loaded with no outs when their right fielder Brandon Hughes blooped a single to left field that brought in Austin Filiere for the game-winning run. That capped a wild ninth inning on a day with the temperature in the upper 80s and a feels like that reached 100 degrees.

The TinCaps (29-33, 61-70) initially led 3-0 after the first half inning.

South Bend closed the game to 3-2 with a pair of runs in the third, tied the game in the fourth, and went ahead 5-3 in the fifth.

Fort Wayne chipped into its deficit with a run in the eighth, before rallying for five runs on seven hits in the ninth.

'Caps left fielder Olivier Basabe led a 13-hit day with three hits. Third baseman Owen Miller hit what was a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the ninth. DH Nick Feight added a two-run single in the frame as well. Second baseman Kelvin Melean, who drove in the run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly, also chipped in with an RBI single in the ninth.

Click here for the latest Eastern Division standings. The TinCaps are tied with the West Michigan Whitecaps, but so far Fort Wayne has a 9-7 head-to-head record against them for the tiebreaker. The TinCaps and Whitecaps play each other the final three games of the regular season in Comstock Park, Mich.

Next Game

Monday, Aug. 27 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Jeff Passantino

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

