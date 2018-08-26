TinCaps Rally, But Lose in Wild Ninth
August 26, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The TinCaps scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field, but the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) answered with a five-spot of their own in the bottom of the ninth to beat Fort Wayne, 10-9. Despite the loss, the 'Caps remain in position for the Midwest League Eastern Division's second half wild card with seven games remaining in the regular season.
The Cubs (28-35 62-70) had the bases loaded with no outs when their right fielder Brandon Hughes blooped a single to left field that brought in Austin Filiere for the game-winning run. That capped a wild ninth inning on a day with the temperature in the upper 80s and a feels like that reached 100 degrees.
The TinCaps (29-33, 61-70) initially led 3-0 after the first half inning.
South Bend closed the game to 3-2 with a pair of runs in the third, tied the game in the fourth, and went ahead 5-3 in the fifth.
Fort Wayne chipped into its deficit with a run in the eighth, before rallying for five runs on seven hits in the ninth.
'Caps left fielder Olivier Basabe led a 13-hit day with three hits. Third baseman Owen Miller hit what was a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the ninth. DH Nick Feight added a two-run single in the frame as well. Second baseman Kelvin Melean, who drove in the run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly, also chipped in with an RBI single in the ninth.
Click here for the latest Eastern Division standings. The TinCaps are tied with the West Michigan Whitecaps, but so far Fort Wayne has a 9-7 head-to-head record against them for the tiebreaker. The TinCaps and Whitecaps play each other the final three games of the regular season in Comstock Park, Mich.
Next Game
Monday, Aug. 27 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers
- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Jeff Passantino
Watch: MiLB.TV
Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 26, 2018
- Grudzielanek's Tape-Measure Blast Powers Lugnuts' 9-5 Victory - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Rally, But Lose in Wild Ninth - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Keon Broxton Joins Timber Rattlers for Home Games August 29-31 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Five Run Comeback and Walk-Off Single in 9th Beats Fort Wayne 10-9 - South Bend Cubs
- Wisconsin Wins 3-2 in Ten Innings at Clinton - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- History made in 3-2 10 inning loss - Clinton LumberKings
- Cougars Help Kernels Drop Magic Number - Kane County Cougars
- Lugnuts Enjoy Big 9th Inning, Top Dragons 9-5 - Dayton Dragons
- Kernels Club the Cougars 10-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Chiefs Reach Double Digits with 10-2 win - Peoria Chiefs
- Lugnuts Enjoy Big 9th Inning, Top Dragons 9-5 - Dayton Dragons
- Offense Evades 'Caps in 4-2 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Eight is Great: Hot Rods Win Eight in a Row with 5-3 win over Captains - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bandits Become Strikeout Kings, Lose to Burlington 4-2 - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Fifth, Eighth Innings Down Snappers against Chiefs - Beloit Snappers
- Loons Bully Whitecaps Again - Great Lakes Loons
- Victor Tademo joins Kernels from the GCL Twins - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 26 at South Bend (Game 131) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Snappers Return Home for Final Homestand Saturday - Beloit Snappers
- Cougars Fall into Wild Card Tie with Loss - Kane County Cougars
- Dragons Notes for Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Fort Wayne Sweeps Doubleheader at South Bend - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.