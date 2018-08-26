Keon Broxton Joins Timber Rattlers for Home Games August 29-31

August 26, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton is scheduled to play for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in the series against the Beloit Snappers at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium from August 29-31. Broxton, who had been optioned to the Rattlers and placed on the temporarily inactive list last weekend, is set to play to get back in form to join the Brewers playoff push.

Broxton, who was hitting .197 with two homers in 31 games with the Brewers this season, was optioned to the Rattlers as he and his girlfriend awaited the birth of their first child. He has been on the temporarily inactive list since Saturday, but is scheduled to be activated when the Rattlers welcome the Snappers to town on Wednesday.

He played in the Midwest League as a member of the South Bend Silver Hawks in 2010 and 2011 when he was a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Broxton became a part of the Brewers organization in a trade that sent former Timber Rattler Jason Rogers to the Pittsburgh Pirates on December 17, 2015. Former Timber Rattlers pitcher Trey Supak also came over to the Brewers in that same trade.

Tickets for all three games of the series (August 29, August 30, August 31) are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER, or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.