Grudzielanek's Tape-Measure Blast Powers Lugnuts' 9-5 Victory

DAYTON, OH - Brandon Grudzielanek crushed a memorable three-run home run in a four-run ninth inning, and the Lansing Lugnuts (34-29, 77-56) paid tribute to Dolly Parton, working for a 9 to 5 victory over the Dayton Dragons (25-38, 56-75) on Sunday at Fifth Third Field.

With the score tied at 4-4 entering the eighth inning, the Dragons turned to All-Star closer John Ghyzel (Loss, 2-7), only to see the Lugnuts take the lead on a Jesus Navarro two-out RBI infield single.

In the ninth inning, Lansing blew the game wide open. Reggie Pruitt led off the frame with his third home run of the year - just the second home run allowed all year by Ghyzel - for a 6-4 Nuts lead. Four batters later, it was Grudzielanek's turn to victimize the Dayton right-hander, launching a pitch toward the Fifth Third Field videoboard, where it bounced off the claw of one of the two dragons flanking the very top of the board.

It was Grudzielanek's second straight game with a roundtripper, following an inside-the-park home run on Saturday.

Brody Rodning (Win, 5-3) bridged the gap from the final out of the seventh inning to the second out of the ninth inning, departing after allowing a run and loading the bases.

Andrew Deramo (Save, 3) needed only one pitch to secure the win, inducing a flyout to center field from Dayton DH J.D. Williams.

Grudzielanek finished the game 3-for-5, his second three-hit game in a three-day span.

Lansing first baseman Ryan Noda added three walks, a sacrifice fly and two runs scored. Noda has now drawn 103 walks this season, tying the Lansing Lugnuts' franchise record for walk in a season set by Tony Schrager in 1999.

Starter Graham Spraker tossed 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision, allowing 12 hits and four runs, walking one and striking out four.

Dragons second baseman Jeter Downs hit a two-run homer and left fielder Andy Sugilio went 4-for-5 in the losing effort.

Lansing right-hander Kyle Weatherly (3.81 ERA) starts the finale of the four-game series against Dayton lefty Packy Naughton (4.25) at 7 p.m. Monday.

