Five Run Comeback and Walk-Off Single in 9th Beats Fort Wayne 10-9

August 26, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





South Bend, IN: The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored five runs in the top of the 9th inning to take a commanding 9-5 lead over the South Bend Cubs. However, with one of their biggest rallies of the year, the Cubs scored five of their own in the bottom of the 9th to walk-off Fort Wayne 10-9.

With the bases loaded, Brandon Hughes hit a bloop single into left field, scoring Austin Filiere to win Sunday's matinee.

In a back and forth outing, what was lost in the final box score was the debut of 19-year-old lefty Brailyn Marquez. Just up from the Eugene Emeralds, Marquez was shaky in the first inning and gave up a 3-0 lead to the TinCaps after just a half inning of play. But after the jitters, Marquez settled in and fired five innings of three run ball and struck out three. He took a no-decision in his Midwest League debut.

Out of the bullpen, normal starter Erling Moreno was the piggyback pitcher. Moreno was great through three complete innings, but he ran into big trouble in the 9th when Fort Wayne went on their run. The Cubs saved Moreno and took him off the hook for the loss with their comeback.

Closer Brian Glowicki shut the door in the 9th and prevented anymore damage from the TinCaps. He earns the win and now is 5-5 this season. Out of the two outs he got, one of them came with the strikeout.

The bottom of the 9th went by in a flash. That is because the Cubs did all of their work and damage with no outs at all. It all started with a Chris Singleton double off the left field wall. Singleton now takes the team lead in doubles with 22. Another double by Clayton Daniel brought Singleton home for the first run of the frame. With the back-to-back extra base hits, that knocked reliever Danny Sexton out of the game. He was replaced by lefty Dan Dallas.

Dallas could not get the job done either. The first batter he faced was Delvin Zinn, who grounded a single into left field, scoring two runs. Filiere then tripled on a ball that almost left the ballpark for a walk-off home run. Filiere was just short in left-center.

With Filiere at third, Fort Wayne walked the bases loaded intentionally, giving way to Hughes for one of his biggest at-bats of the year. On the bloop single, Hughes drove in the game winner and was subsequently mobbed by his teammates in right field. The former Michigan State Spartan got the Gatorade shower and was all smiles afterwards.

With the win, the Cubs even up the series at two games apiece. The rubber game in this five game set is scheduled for 7:05 PM tomorrow from Four Winds Field.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.