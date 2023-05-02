TinCaps Rained out on Road Tuesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday
May 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio - The TinCaps' road game against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Tuesday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams are set to begin their series on Wednesday afternoon with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch at Classic Auto Group Park.
To make up for tonight's postponement, the TinCaps and Captains are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The games will be seven-inning contests.
Following this six-game series through Sunday and a day off next Monday, the TinCaps will be back in action at Parkview Field on Tuesday, May 9 (6:35 p.m.) against the Miami Marlins-affiliated Beloit Sky Carp.
Next Game: Wednesday, May 3 @ Lake County Captains (12:05 p.m.)
TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Bodi Rascon
Captains Probable Starter: LHP Rodney Boone
Watch: Bally Live | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
