Petty Activated

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Chase Petty has been activated from the injured list.

Right-handed pitcher Tanner Cooper has been transferred from Dayton to Single-A Daytona (Florida State League).

Petty is rated by many prospect services as the #1 pitching prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization. He was acquired prior to the start of the 2022 season from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for major league starter Sonny Gray. Petty, 20, was the Twins first round draft pick in 2021 out of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey. He split the 2022 season between Dayton and Daytona. He made seven starts with the Dragons, going 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA. Petty is a hard-thrower with a fastball that has reached 100 mph, but he also features excellent control. He has issued only 32 walks in 103 innings as a professional. He has not yet appeared in a game in 2023.

The Dragons will play at Lansing tonight at 6:05 p.m. (weather permitting).

