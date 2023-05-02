Bullpen Comes Up Big in Chiefs' Win

Peoria, IL- The Chiefs bullpen combined for 6.1 scoreless innings Tuesday, leading Peoria to a 5-4 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Dozer Park.

Ian Bedell was credited with the win, taking over for starter Dionys Rodriguez in the top of the third. Bedell allowed just two hits over 3.1 innings striking out six. Matt Hickey and Andrew Marrero contributed three scoreless frames combined.

The Chiefs opened the scoring in the second inning against Timber Rattlers starter Joseph Hernandez. Back-to-back singles by Thomas Francisco and Osvaldo Tovalin set things up for Noah Mendlinger. While Francisco scored on a wild pitch, Mendlinger drove in Tovalin with a single to make it 2-0.

The Timber Rattlers would respond with four runs in the third off Rodriguez. Wisconsin had the bases loaded with two outs. Darrien Miller drove home two with a single. After a walk, Rodriguez was relieved by Bedell, who allowed a two-run single to Eduardo Garcia with the runs being charged to Rodriguez.

The Chiefs had an answer of their own in the bottom half of the third. Jeremy Rivas walked and reached third when Jimmy Crooks got on base via an error. Aaron McKeithan scored Rivas with a SAC fly to make it a one run game. Later in the inning, Thomas Francisco attempted a steal of second with the throw going into center field, allowing Crooks to score to tie the game at four.

The game remained calm until the bottom of the sixth. Thomas Francisco got on with a double and was on third with two outs when Tyler Reichenborn lined a single into right field, scoring Francisco and making the game 5-4.

The run was charged to Edwin Jimenez, who took the loss in his High-A debut.

Francisco was the lone Chief with multiple hits going 2-for-3. The six through nine hitters in the Chiefs order combined to go 5-for-11 with two RBI.

The Peoria bullpen took it from there. Hickey threw two scoreless innings striking out three. Marrero closed it out with a scoreless ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.

Peoria improves to 10-12 on the season while Wisconsin falls to 8-13. Game two of the series is tomorrow at 11:05 A.M.

