Cubs Walk-Off Kernels, Take Series Opener 4-3 in 11 Innings
May 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
South Bend, IN - With runners on second and third and one out in the bottom of the eleventh inning, Ezequiel Pagan entered the game as a pinch hitter and did not waste time roping a ball down the right-field line to score the winning run as South Bend walked off on Cedar Rapids in the series opener 4-3 Tuesday night.
In a contest that looked to be a slugfest early on, South Bend loaded the bases in both of the first two innings but only pushed across a single run which came in the second on a Kevin Alcantara RBI double to make the contest 1-0.
Cedar Rapids was quick to answer in the top of the third. With two on and two out, Noah Cardenas delivered a single to score Ernie Yake and tie the game at 1-1.
After the Kernels evened the game, starter Jordan Carr settled down and finished the night tossing 4.2 strong innings allowing just the lone run on five hits while notching six strikeouts.
The score remained tied 1-1 until the bottom of the seventh when Yohendrick Pinango came to the plate and blasted a two-run home run over the right field wall to hop the Cubs out to a 3-1 advantage.
In the top of the ninth, Cedar Rapids came to the plate, still trailing by those two runs. After Jose Salas started the inning by taking ball four, Misael Urbina lined a double into left field, scoring Salas while putting the tying run in scoring position with no one out in the frame. After a strikeout and a flyout, Urbina remained on second now with two outs in the inning for the top of the Kernels' order. Battling down to his final strike, Noah Miller tied the game at 3-3 with a single to center. The next batter, Ben Ross, also singled, placing runners on first and second with two outs. Cardenas came to the plate and singled into left, with Miller headed in to score, Pinango threw to the plate beating Miller home to send the game to the bottom of the ninth.
After South Bend went scoreless in the ninth, the teams traded scoreless tenth innings. In the eleventh, two Kernels base runners were caught stealing, and the game went to the bottom half of the eleventh, still tied 3-3. Christian Franklin started off the inning by grounding out, moving Josue Huma up to third. After Casey Opitz was hit by a pitch, Pagan came on as a pinch hitter and delivered the game-winning hit to propel the Cubs to the 4-3 win.
The loss is the first extra-inning defeat for the Kernels this season, as with the Win, South Bend improves to 14-8, and Cedar Rapids falls to 9-12. The two teams will do it again tomorrow, an 11:05 Eastern, 10:05 Central first pitch, with Alejandro Hidalgo getting the ball for Cedar Rapids opposite Brandon Birdsell.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2023
- Cubs Walk-Off Kernels, Take Series Opener 4-3 in 11 Innings - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Bullpen Comes Up Big in Chiefs' Win - Peoria Chiefs
- 'Caps Cruise to 13-4 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Rattlers' Lead Slips Away in Loss to Chiefs - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Whitecaps Take Series Opener 13-4 - Beloit Sky Carp
- Nuts' Opener with Dragons Postponed, Twinbill Coming Thursday - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dragons Postponed on Tuesday in Lansing; Will Play Morning Game Wednesday - Dayton Dragons
- Loons Walkoff River Bandits, Win 7-6 in 10 Innings - Great Lakes Loons
- Armenteros Promoted to Midland - Lansing Lugnuts
- Petty Activated - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Rained out on Road Tuesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Captains vs. TinCaps on May 2 Postponed, DH Set for Thursday, May 4 - Lake County Captains
- Dragons Blake Dunn Wins MWL Player of the Week Award - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:05 Game at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Cubs Walk-Off Kernels, Take Series Opener 4-3 in 11 Innings
- Whitecaps Explode for 13 Runs, Take Series Finale 13-1
- Whitecaps Blank Kernels, Take Game Five of the Series, 4-0
- Kernels Score Three in the Eight, Rally to Beat Whitecaps 7-5
- Schobel's Seventh Inning Three-Run Blast Pushes Kernels Past Whitecaps 5-1