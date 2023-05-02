Armenteros Promoted to Midland
May 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (11-9) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Outfielder Lazaro Armenteros promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)
Armenteros, 23, was originally signed by the A's as an international free agent in 2016. In 14 games with the Lugnuts, the native of La Habana, Cuba, was batting .277 with a league-leading six home runs and a league-leading .723 slugging percentage while ranking second in the Midwest League with a 1.127 OPS. This will be his first trip to the Double-A level.
Armenteros becomes the first Lugnut to be promoted this season.
The updated Lansing roster has 29 active players and three players on the Injured List.
For more information on the Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
