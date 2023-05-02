Dragons Postponed on Tuesday in Lansing; Will Play Morning Game Wednesday

Lansing, Mich. - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Lansing Lugnuts was postponed due to inclement weather on Tuesday night in Lansing. The game has been rescheduled for Thursday as part of a doubleheader in Lansing. The first game will start at 4:35 p.m.

The Dragons and Lugnuts will open the six-game series tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at 11:05 a.m. in Lansing. The set will continue through Sunday before the Dragons head to Peoria, Illinois to open a series with the Peoria Chiefs.

