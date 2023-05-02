Captains vs. TinCaps on May 2 Postponed, DH Set for Thursday, May 4

(Eastlake, OH) Due to inclement weather, today's scheduled game between the Lake County Captains and Fort Wayne TinCaps has been postponed. Thursday, May 4th, will now see a doubleheader at Classic Auto Group Park. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any 2023 regular season home game at the box office.

Thursday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with game one beginning at 4:30 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Thursday's tickets are valid for both games.

Thursday Promotions -

Bring Your Human Thursday

Food Special of the Day -

Skipper 12" Long Dawg (Add Your Own Toppings)

$5 All Draft Beers Pre-Game

