TinCaps Game Notes: May 1 vs. Kane County (Game 25)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-13) vs. Kane County Cougars (15-10)

RHP Efraín Contreras vs. RHP Jackson Goddard

Wednesday, May 1 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 11:05 AM (Game 25 / 140)

WATCH: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

TUESDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps saw a 4-0 lead through 3 innings turn into a 7-4 loss to the Cougars. The 'Caps had 13 hits, including a career-high 4 from Tucupita Marcano, but also left 13 on base.

LEAGUE LEADER: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz has the 2nd best Batting Average in the Midwest League at .359. Ruiz's .424 OBP ranks tied for 8th. His 15 RBIs are 10th. To help explain his success, look to his Line Drive % on batted balls, which according to FanGraphs.com, is at 34% - highest in the MWL.

ON THE RUN: Infielder Xavier Edwards ranks tied for 2nd in Stolen Bases (8) and 6th in Runs (16). Outfielder Jawuan Harris is tied for 9th in Runs (15).

MAKING CONTACT: Infielder Xavier Edwards has struck out in only 8% of his plate appearances - the 5th lowest K% in the MWL. In fact, Edwards has only swung & missed at 2% of the pitches he's seen - the lowest Swing & Miss % in the league. In 20 games this season, Edwards has drawn 10 walks and only struck out 7 times. That 1.43 BB/K ratio is 3rd best in the circuit. And he's doing more than just making contact, Edwards ranks tied for 4th in AVG. (.347)... Infielder Tucupita Marcano ranks 4th in SwStr% (4%).

LOPEY ON A ROLLY: Infielder Justin Lopez is on an 11-game on-base streak. He's hit safely in 11 of the 13 games he's played in this season, though has only 1 multi-hit game.

TAKE A WALK: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 18% of his plate appearances this season - the 8th highest BB% in the MWL. Last year as a rookie in the Arizona League he walked at a 14% clip.

INTER-DIVISION PLAY: As a reminder, the 16-team Midwest League is divided into 2 8-team divisions. Teams in the East play teams from the West for 1 3-game series per season, alternating sites year-to-year. Tuesday marked the first of 12 consecutive games the 'Caps will play against Western Division foes in the first half of the season.

260 TO THE SHOW: The Padres beat the Braves, 4-3, on Tuesday, led by 2014-15 TinCaps outfielder Franmil Reyes, who hit 2 solo homers and added an RBI double... 2016 TinCaps infielder Ty France made his MLB debut with the Padres on Friday night at Nationals Park. France had a pinch-hit single in his first MLB plate appearance, and then started for the first time Tuesday. France, who played in 68 games for the 'Caps with a .400 OBP before a June promotion, is the 178th Fort Wayne player to reach the majors. The 179th will be right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill, who's set to start for the Padres in Atlanta tonight. Quantrill made 2 starts for the 'Caps in the final week of 2016. He'll match up against Braves starter Max Fried, a 2013-14 TinCap.

MiLB ALUMNI REPORT: 2014-15 infielder Josh VanMeter is off to a torrid start with Triple-A Louisville in the Reds' system. VanMeter, 24, leads the International League in home runs (11), RBIs (28), SLG (.758), OPS (1.204), Hits (34), and Runs (24). The Ossian, Ind., native remains the only every-day player in franchise history from Northeast Indiana.

